  1. Politics
22 October 2019 - 16:46

FM Zarif hails China’s support to HOPE initiative

FM Zarif hails China’s support to HOPE initiative

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hailed China’s support to a new initiative proposed by Tehran on the Persian Gulf region’s peace and security.

In a meeting with China’s special envoy on Middle East Affairs Zhai Jun in Tehran on Tuesday, Zarif noted that Tehran considers its ties with Beijing as highly strategic.

The top diplomat also expressed gratitude to China for supporting the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) proposed by Tehran to facilitate the implementation of this regional initiative without the need for any foreign contribution.

The Chinese envoy also underlined the importance of peace and security in the Persian Gulf region, saying his country will continue its negotiations with Iran on the issue.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani presented the HOPE initiative while delivering a speech at his UN General Assembly meeting in New York on September 25, inviting all regional countries to participate in it.

MNA/4753519

News Code 151495

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News