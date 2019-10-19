Arbaeen ceremony shows friendship, unity in Muslim World: Jahangiri

“The gathering of millions of Imam Hossein (PBUH) pilgrims with different beliefs from across the world in a short period shows the significant level of friendship and unity in the Muslim World,” Es’hagh Jahangiri said in a meeting with Najaf Governor Luay Al-Yaseri, in the holy Iraqi city on Saturday.

Jahangiri also thanked the Iraqi government, nation and great Shia Marjas for handling over three million Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen season.

“Hosting such a massive crowd in a short period of time entails considerable hard work, and we express our sincerest gratitude to you for your hospitality.”

Jahangiri landed in Najaf this morning to hold talks with senior Iraqi officials, participate at the religious ceremony of Arbaeen, and pay a visit to the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH) in Najaf.

Arbaeen, known as the world’s largest annual Muslim pilgrimage, comes 40 days after Ashura, the 10th day of the lunar calendar month of Muharram when Imam Hossein was martyred in the Battle of Karbala at the hands of the tyrant of the time, Yazid I, in the seventh century.

Every year, millions of Shia and Sunni Muslims, and those from other faiths depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the occasion.

MNA/4750323