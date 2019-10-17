Medicine production capacity in Iran, four times more than domestic requirement

“We are seeking to set up new markets in order to reduce the price of medicine for domestic consumers.”

He made the remarks on Thu. on the sidelines of the 66th Session of WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, adding, “international cooperation will be useful for the Islamic Republic of Iran in terms of medicine exports and [obtaining] foreign exchange.”

Cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with Eastern Mediterranean regional countries can lay the ground for exporting medicine and medical equipment, transferring technical know-how and knowledge as well as empowering capabilities of these countries.”

Turning to the joint cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with Eastern Mediterranean regional countries, he added, “we are seeking to share our capabilities with the regional countries.”

Headed by the Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education, the 66th Session of WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean kicked off in Tehran on Oct. 15 and will wrap up today.

