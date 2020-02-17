Iran exporting anti-cancer nanomedicine to Syria, Lebanon

The managing director of the company, Mahnaz Qomi, told Mehr News Agency that the registration process of the medicine is underway in Thailand and Armenia. Exports to these two countries may start in the next two months, she said.

She went on to say that more than 6,000 vials of SinaDoxosome have been sold inside the country which shows that oncologists' confirmation of its effectiveness.

According to Nanotechnology Products Database, SinaDoxosome is used in the treatment of ovarian cancer, breast cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi sarcoma associated with AIDS; and it is also in clinical trial phase for some other cancers.

In June 2018, Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC) announced that nanomedicines, advanced nano-materials and nanotech medical devices are on top list for export.

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2026', the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market is anticipated to grow over $79.29 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.12%, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The growth of the market is aided by the remarkable growth in the liposome and polymer drug delivery systems.

