Planning underway to produce 90% pharma raw materials

Pharmaceutical industry has been turned into a strength for the country.

He made the remarks at the inaugural ceremony of the 18th Annual Conference of Iranian Association of Pharmacists, held at Tehran’s Razi Conferences Center on Sat., and added, “it is for decades that foreign medical equipment production companies and pharmaceutical firms have established trade cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In the current situation, these foreign pharmaceutical companies have faced serious problems to continue their cooperation with Iran due to the US sanctions imposed on the country, he added.

“Pressure caused by US sanctions has forced us to move towards domestic production of raw materials needed in pharmaceutical industry of the country,” Shanehsaz emphasized.

Accordingly, planning is underway to produce between 85 and 90 percent of raw materials required in pharmaceutical industry of the country.

Head of Food and Drug Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FDA) Mohammadreza Shanesaz stated, “of total three percent of annual imports of drugs and medicines into the country, one to two percent of which is related to the medicines which are produced in the country similarly.”

MA/