Investment trend facilitated for S Africa in Iran

Bilateral relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and South Africa requires a breakthrough in economic cooperation, the issue of which depends on efforts of South Africa in this respect.

Larijani made the remarks on Monday in his meeting with the newly-appointed South African Ambassador to Tehran Vika Mazwi Khumalo and said, “South Africa is an influential country in Africa, so that it [South Africa] should be pioneer in other countries of African continent in boosting and developing trade ties with other countries such as Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Larijani expressed his satisfaction with organizing Iran-South Africa Joint Economic Commission and added, “this issue will be the outset of development of economic ties between the two countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani emphasized on the need for boosting political-parliamentary ties between the two countries and added, “developing parliamentary relations should lay the ground for expansion of economic ties between the two countries.”

Many agreements have been inked between the two countries of Iran and South Africa, he said and called for following up implementation of bilateral agreements, Larijani added.

For his part, South African Ambassador to Tehran Vika Mazwi Khumalo stressed the need for strengthening ties between the two countries of Iran and South Africa and added, “Iran-South Africa joint economic commission has recently been held in Tehran which has led to signing new bilateral agreements.”

Organizing different exhibitions in Iran and South Africa seems necessary to identify capacities and potentials of the two countries for the expansion of bilateral cooperation, the ambassador added.

MA/IRN83525253