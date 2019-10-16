Mohsen Tanabandeh nominated for best actor at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’ centers around Azim (Mohsen Tanabandeh), an afghan refugee, who lives and works in Tehran along with his family. Being the head of entire family and as the eldest brother, he arranges for his brother Faroogh, and his family along with their mother to be smuggled into Germany. But at the last moments Faroogh shamefully makes his decision known to Azim that he's not going to take their mother who is very attached to her grandchildren. Azim who feels lonely and is furious, accidentally finds out that his mother is in dire need of a kidney transplant, otherwise she'll die in 2 months. He has to choose between his own life and his mother's whom he has always claimed as the most important one in his life.

Directed by Jamshid Mahmoudi, the film has also been nominated for Cultural Diversity Award under the patronage of UNESCO at the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

The film had previously grabbed the Kim Jiseok Award at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival, and won the best film award at the 2019 Sama Film Festival in Sweden.

The 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards will be held on November 21 in Brisbane, Australia.

