‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’ wins best film at Sama filmfest. in Sweden

Following the screening of the film, the director attended a Q&A session and talked about his film to the audience.

On the sidelines of the festival, Mahmoudi held a workshop on directing and filmmaking.

‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’ centers around Azim, an afghan refugee, who lives and works in Tehran along with his family. Being the head of entire family and as the eldest brother, he arranges for his brother Faroogh, and his family along with their mother to be smuggled into Germany. But at the last moments Faroogh shamefully makes his decision known to Azim that he's not going to take their mother who is very attached to her grandchildren. Azim who feels lonely and is furious, accidentally finds out that his mother is in dire need of a kidney transplant, otherwise she'll die in 2 months. He has to choose between his own life and his mother's whom he has always claimed as the most important one in his life.

The film had previously grabbed the Kim Jiseok Award at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival.

Sama Film Festival is organized by a working group that are involved in cinema and cultural activities at the “Afghan Pen Club” in Sweden. The festival tries to display more of the Afghan filmmakers as well as some foreign filmmakers that have made films about Afghanistan, according to the event’s website.

The festival was held on 13-15 September 2019 in Stockholm.

