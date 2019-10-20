  1. Culture
Iranian doc ‘The Narrow Red Line’ to vie at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Farzad Khoshdast’s ‘The Narrow Red Line’ is Iran’s sole representative at the documentary section of the 13th edition of Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Australia.

‘The Narrow Red Line’ is a documentary about a teen criminal group in prison, which decides to take a theatrical performance on stage with the guidance of theater coaches and spend a day out of the prison by taking the show on stage somewhere else.

The film will be representing the Iranian documentary cinema at the 13th edition of Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Australia, with the awarding ceremony scheduled for November 21 in Brisbane.

It was produced by The Red Film Company and Karnameh Art & Cultural Institute.

It was previously announced by the festival’s organizers that Iranian actor Mohsen Tanabandeh was nominated for best actor award for playing the lead in Jamshid Mahmoudi’s ‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’.

