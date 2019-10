Directed by Iman Afsharian and produced by Mahan Heidari, ‘Frankenstein’ will be performed in Tehran's City Theater in the near future.

‘Frankenstein’ is a novel written by English author Mary Shelley that tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a young scientist who creates a hideous sapient creature in an unorthodox scientific experiment. Frankenstein is infused with elements of the Gothic novel and the Romantic Movement.

ZZ/4754001