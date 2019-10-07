  1. Politics
Iran won't back off on its rights under enemies' pressure: Maj. Gen. Mousavi

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Monday that “Iran will safeguard its rights before the enemies and will ensure victory in the future.”

Making the remarks on Kharg Island, he added that through active resistance during the imposed economic war, Iran will deter all threats and come out as victorious just as it did after the eight-year Iraqi imposed war. 

“We hope for security, welfare and stability for the entire region and all the regional countries and Muslim nations,” he said.

We will provide the region's security on our own and will prevent outsiders from creating tension, he added.

Major General Mousavi was on southern Kharg Island, Bushehr province, where he paid a visit to an oil tanker which war loading its cargo.

Addressing the tanker’s crew, he hailed the cooperation between Iran’s military forces and oil industry.

On the same day, Mousavi  attended a ceremony where the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force inaugurated its new air defense headquarters in the southern province of Bushehr.

