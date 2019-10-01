Enemies to suffer from consequences of any miscalculation, warns Army cmdr.

“The enemy should know that if it makes a miscalculation and takes a wrong decision, the smoke of the fire will blind its own eyes,” he said, adding that some countries in the region would be involved in the probable conflict.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking to reporters after paying visits to different air defense units of Khuzestan province, southwest Iran.

“By anticipating and evaluating different contingencies, we try to prepare ourselves with regard to deploying strategic and tactical weapons and units for the most difficult situation, and to maintain our flexibility to perform our mission at best if situations change,” he said.

Mousavi, who is also the commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, highlighted that all air defense systems of the country are ready to counter any threat.

