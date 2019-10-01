  1. Politics
1 October 2019 - 12:45

Enemies to suffer from consequences of any miscalculation, warns Army cmdr.

Enemies to suffer from consequences of any miscalculation, warns Army cmdr.

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi warned that any miscalculation by enemies will be detrimental to themselves as well as to some other regional countries.

“The enemy should know that if it makes a miscalculation and takes a wrong decision, the smoke of the fire will blind its own eyes,” he said, adding that some countries in the region would be involved in the probable conflict.  

He made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking to reporters after paying visits to different air defense units of Khuzestan province, southwest Iran.

“By anticipating and evaluating different contingencies, we try to prepare ourselves with regard to deploying strategic and tactical weapons and units for the most difficult situation, and to maintain our flexibility to perform our mission at best if situations change,” he said.

Mousavi, who is also the commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, highlighted that all air defense systems of the country are ready to counter any threat.

MNA/ 4733791

News Code 150704

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News