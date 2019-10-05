Iran to hold 5th Intl. Conf. on Bridges

The Secretary of the 5IBC2019 Alireza Rahaie said that the purpose of this conference is to provide a forum for academicians, researchers, and professional engineers working in areas of bridge design, construction and management to review and discuss the recent practical and theoretical approaches and to exchange information leading to close collaboration and cooperation.

On the sidelines of the conference sessions, there will be a number of workshops and an exhibition showcasing the capabilities of the contractors and companies relating to bridge engineering, he added.

The international conference is intending to take an important step in assessing the conditions and behaviors of these structures and to provide an insight into the improvement methods, he mentioned.

The event will be organized by Amirkabir University of Technology on December 17-18, 2019, in Tehran.

ZZ/IRN83503310