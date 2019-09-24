Italy, University of Tehran mull over improvement of scientific ties

The meeting was also attended by Head of Cultural and Press Section of the Italian embassy Vincenzo Russo Spena and a number of officials from the university of Tehran.

Referring to joint scientific fields between Iran and Italy such as history, culture and art, Nili Ahmadabandi briefed the Italian ambassador about the capacities of Tehran University.

The two sides also conferred on mutual cooperation on the fields of science and technology beside modern sciences; running joint university courses; cooperation on Erasmus Plus project; holding dialogue between Iranian and Italian universities; developing opportunities in the field of globalization; facilitating issuance of student visas; holding joint artistic and cultural exhibitions and etc.

HJ/ 4727744