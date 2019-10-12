  1. Technology
12 October 2019 - 16:24

Geospatial Conference 2019 kicks off in Karaj

Geospatial Conference 2019 kicks off in Karaj

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – The International GeoSpatial Conference 2019 with a special focus on the application of geospatial information in agriculture and natural resources kicked off on Saturday in Karaj, Albroz Province, Iran.

The 5-day conference is underway at the Campus of Agriculture and Natural Resources of the University of Tehran in Karaj. It is organized by the School of Surveying and GeoSpatial, Engineering, College of Engineering, University of Tehran. It is co-organized by international and national organizations including the International Society of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS), German Aerospace Center (DLR) and Campus of Agriculture and Natural Resources, University of Tehran.

Geoinformatics for agriculture and natural resources management, earth observation in climate change, natural hazards and disaster management, and green and smart city are the subjects which are to be discussed in the conference.

The experts from 16 countries including France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Turkey, Nepal, India, and China have participated in the event.

The conference will be finished on 16 October.

ZZ/IRN83513590

News Code 151109

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News