Geospatial Conference 2019 kicks off in Karaj

The 5-day conference is underway at the Campus of Agriculture and Natural Resources of the University of Tehran in Karaj. It is organized by the School of Surveying and GeoSpatial, Engineering, College of Engineering, University of Tehran. It is co-organized by international and national organizations including the International Society of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS), German Aerospace Center (DLR) and Campus of Agriculture and Natural Resources, University of Tehran.

Geoinformatics for agriculture and natural resources management, earth observation in climate change, natural hazards and disaster management, and green and smart city are the subjects which are to be discussed in the conference.

The experts from 16 countries including France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Turkey, Nepal, India, and China have participated in the event.

The conference will be finished on 16 October.

