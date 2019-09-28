  1. Technology
28 September 2019 - 20:10

Iranian mathematician receives Order of Academic Palms

Iranian mathematician receives Order of Academic Palms

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – The Iranian professor of mathematics at the University of Tehran, Siamak Yassemi, has been titled Chevalier of the Order of Academic Palms (Ordre des Palmes académiques) by the French Republic.

He has received the award for distinguished effort on extended multi-dimensional cooperation, including scientific research projects, student and professor- exchanges, and several schools and conferences.

The Order of Academic Palms is a national order bestowed by France to distinguished academics and figures in the world of culture and education. Originally established in 1808, as a decoration to honor eminent members of the University of Paris, it was changed into its current form as an order of merit in 1955.

Yassemi has found basic techniques that have played important roles in the field homological algebra.

A member of the Academy of Sciences of Iran, he has also received the COMSTECH International Award, and the 22nd Khwarizmi International Award in Basic Science among others.

He was recently elected by the World Academy of Sciences as a fellow member. That makes him the first Iranian mathematician who has ever been a member of TWAS.

HJ/4730806

News Code 150579

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News