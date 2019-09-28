Iranian mathematician receives Order of Academic Palms

He has received the award for distinguished effort on extended multi-dimensional cooperation, including scientific research projects, student and professor- exchanges, and several schools and conferences.

The Order of Academic Palms is a national order bestowed by France to distinguished academics and figures in the world of culture and education. Originally established in 1808, as a decoration to honor eminent members of the University of Paris, it was changed into its current form as an order of merit in 1955.

Yassemi has found basic techniques that have played important roles in the field homological algebra.

A member of the Academy of Sciences of Iran, he has also received the COMSTECH International Award, and the 22nd Khwarizmi International Award in Basic Science among others.

He was recently elected by the World Academy of Sciences as a fellow member. That makes him the first Iranian mathematician who has ever been a member of TWAS.

