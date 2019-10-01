VP Jahangiri hails Iran-China's 'amicable, historic’ ties

He emphasized that strategic economic relations between Tehran and Beijing will develop with the cooperation and collaboration of the two sides.

Jahangiri pointed to the good, amicable and historical relations between Iran and China and wished further success for the Chinese government and people.

Relations between Iran and China have developed and strengthened in all dimensions, especially in the economic sector, he said, adding, “we are witnessing considerable growth and development in bilateral ties in various fields.”

He addressed Chinese prime minister and stated, “I am confident that partnership between the two countries will help deepen bilateral relations and move from trade exchanges towards strategic economic ties with the Chinese government.”

Chinese National Day commemorates the official founding of the People’s Republic of China, announced by Mao Zedong on October 1, 1949 and is the start of China’s most important holidays “golden weeks.”

