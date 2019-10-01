  1. Politics
1 October 2019 - 18:27

FM Zarif:

Iran-China regular consultations promises a bright future for relations between two old Asian civilizations

Iran-China regular consultations promises a bright future for relations between two old Asian civilizations

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has offered congratulations on the 70th anniversary national day of the People’s Republic of China.

In a tweet in the Chinese language on Tuesday, the top Iranian diplomat offered his congratulations on the 70th anniversary national day of People’s Republic of China.

“Modern China has become a symbol of peaceful development and the well-being of its citizens. By supporting multilateralism, China plays a prominent role in international peace and security,” Zarif has written.

He congratulated the people, government and leadership of the Chinese Communist Party on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, adding that Iran-China regular consultations promises a bright future for relations between two old Asian civilizations.

KI/IRN83499257

News Code 150725
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News