In a tweet in the Chinese language on Tuesday, the top Iranian diplomat offered his congratulations on the 70th anniversary national day of People’s Republic of China.

“Modern China has become a symbol of peaceful development and the well-being of its citizens. By supporting multilateralism, China plays a prominent role in international peace and security,” Zarif has written.

He congratulated the people, government and leadership of the Chinese Communist Party on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, adding that Iran-China regular consultations promises a bright future for relations between two old Asian civilizations.

