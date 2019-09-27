Joint Iran-China legal committee to be formed: deputy justice min.

Deputy Iranian Justice Minister Mahmood Abbassi is in China to attend the meeting of the justice ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). He has held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, during which the two sides agreed to form Joint Iran-China legal committee.

At the meeting, the Chinese side welcomed establishing the necessary mechanisms for the cooperation of the two countries' bar associations and the development of legal cooperation in the field of arbitration and mediation on commercial issues based on the Singapore document, and the two sides agreed on introducing the members of the joint committee to each other as well as the committee's agenda.

Abbassi also said in the meeting that there is good ground for cooperation between the two countries after signing of the four agreements on extradition, transfer of convicts, legal and judicial assistance in civil and judicial as well as criminal matters, something that was welcomed by the Chinese side.

In the meeting, Abbassi emphasized the necessity of developing and deepening bilateral legal and judicial relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China.

He also emphasized the need for resolving the differences in the field of extraditing the convicts as soon as possible, and the two sides agreed to form a joint judicial and legal committee.

