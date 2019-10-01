  1. Politics
1 October 2019 - 16:44

Iran, Pakistan discuss defense coop.

Iran, Pakistan discuss defense coop.

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan and Pakistan’s Minister for Defence Production stressed the strengthening bilateral relations and expanding defense cooperation between two countries.

Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoust met and held talks with Pakistani Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in defense production.

Expanding economic cooperation alongside regional cooperation with Pakistan is one of the most important issues for Iran, Honardoust said.

Referring to the close relationship between Iran and Pakistan, Pakistani Minister for Defence Production mentioned that her country is ready for any cooperation and support.

ZZ/FNA13980709000381

News Code 150711

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News