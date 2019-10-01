Iran, Pakistan discuss defense coop.

Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoust met and held talks with Pakistani Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in defense production.

Expanding economic cooperation alongside regional cooperation with Pakistan is one of the most important issues for Iran, Honardoust said.

Referring to the close relationship between Iran and Pakistan, Pakistani Minister for Defence Production mentioned that her country is ready for any cooperation and support.

