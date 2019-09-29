Rouhani congratulates Turkmenistan’s Independence Day

In a letter to his Turkmen counterpart, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Rouhani wrote, “I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the 28th anniversary of your country’s Independence Day.”

The Iranian president expressed hope that the longstanding relations between the two countries would further develop in political, economic and cultural fields.

“I wish Your Excellency health and success and the noble people of Turkmenistan prosperity and felicity,” he added.

