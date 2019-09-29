  1. Politics
Rouhani congratulates Turkmenistan’s Independence Day

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed congratulations to Turkmenistan’s people and government on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, hoping for increased cooperation between the two countries.

In a letter to his Turkmen counterpart, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Rouhani wrote, “I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the 28th anniversary of your country’s Independence Day.”

The Iranian president expressed hope that the longstanding relations between the two countries would further develop in political, economic and cultural fields.

“I wish Your Excellency health and success and the noble people of Turkmenistan prosperity and felicity,” he added.

