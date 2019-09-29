China ‘poised to unveil new nuclear missile’ at military parade in warning to US

A parade by China’s secretive military to mark the ruling Communist Party’s 70th anniversary in power will offer a rare look at its rapidly developing arsenal, including possibly a nuclear-armed missile that could reach the United States in 30 minutes, as Beijing gets closer to matching Washington and other powers in weapons technology, the Intependent has reported.

The Dongfeng 41 is one of a series of new weapons Chinese media say might be unveiled during the parade. Others include a supersonic drone and a robot submarine.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the world’s biggest military with 2 million men and women in uniform and the second-highest annual spending after the United States, also is working on fighter planes, the first Chinese-built aircraft carrier and nuclear-powered submarines, according to the British daily.

KI/PR