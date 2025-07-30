  1. Politics
Jul 30, 2025, 10:17 AM

Iran's Araghchi holds meeting with Tajik President

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during his official visit to Dushanbe on Wednesday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Monday as part of his official trip to Tajikistan.

Details of their meeting are yet to be released.

Araghchi left for Tajikistan on Wednesday morning. He was seen off by the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Iran, Nizomiddin Zohidi, before his departure to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

The purpose of this visit is to hold meetings with high-ranking Tajik officials and conduct consultations on bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

MNA/

News ID 234870

