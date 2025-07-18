Book on Sacred Defense: “Those 23 People”

Authored by war veteran Ahmad Yousefzadeh, the book recounts the haunting tale of 23 teenage Iranian combatants, aged between 15 and 17, captured by Saddam Hussein’s forces during the Beit-ol-Moqaddas operation.

The young prisoners, mostly from Kerman, were paraded by the Ba’ath regime to wage psychological war against Iran.

Yousefzadeh, one of the captives, brings chilling clarity to their experiences, drawing the reader into Iraqi prison cells with his vivid, emotionally detailed prose.

Through frequent flashbacks, he reflects on village life and familial love, painting a broader picture of how war impacts even the most remote corners of a country.

The memoir is elegantly structured in four chapters, each corresponding to a season of the Iranian year 1361 (1982).

The organization, paired with Yousefzadeh’s flowing yet powerful writing, provides an accessible and immersive experience for readers.

Recognized by figures such as Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who penned a heartfelt commendation, the book has earned its place among the top ten most significant events chronicled from the war, according to defense literature expert Morteza Sarhangi.

The narrative also served as the foundation for a documentary and cinematic adaptation.

Beyond the military narrative, “Those 23 People” underscores the emotional dimensions of war.

Scenes featuring messages from concerned mothers, strained family ties, and quiet acts of empathy add layers of humanity to the soldiers’ ordeal.

The story moves the reader to recognize that war isn't confined to trenches and frontlines — it invades homes, villages, and hearts.

The book's impact lies not only in its historical significance but also in its profound exploration of resilience and faith.

Yousefzadeh masterfully portrays how these young men, stripped of their freedom and subjected to psychological manipulation, clung to their beliefs and found strength in unity.

The shared adversity forged an unbreakable bond between them, transforming their captivity into a crucible for character.

“Those 23 People” also serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict. Through the author’s poignant reflections, the reader witnesses the devastating effects of war on individuals and communities.

The narrative challenges simplistic notions of heroism and exposes the raw realities of imprisonment, fear, and the yearning for home.

It prompts reflection on the enduring scars of war, both physical and emotional, that linger long after the guns fall silent.

Moreover, the book contributes to a more nuanced understanding of the Iran-Iraq War. By focusing on the experiences of young prisoners of war, it sheds light on a previously marginalized perspective.

The story challenges dominant narratives and provides a platform for voices that have often been overlooked.

In doing so, “Those 23 People” enriches the historical record and promotes a more comprehensive understanding of the conflict.

The enduring popularity of “Those 23 People” is a testament to its literary merit and its profound message of hope, resilience, and the enduring power of the human spirit.

It stands as a vital contribution to the literature of war and a poignant reminder of the human cost of conflict.

The book ensures that the sacrifices and experiences of these young men will not be forgotten, and that their story will continue to resonate with readers for generations to come.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour