Magnitude 8.7 of earthquake shakes Russia's Kamchatka

The magnitude of the earthquake in Kamchatka, in Russia's Far East, according to various estimates, reached 8.7, which makes it the strongest earthquake since 1952, the Telegram channel of the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

"The strongest earthquake in the Kamchatka seismic focal zone since 1952 has just occurred. According to various estimates, the magnitude reaches 8.7. This is certainly an outstanding event," the report says.

The service notes that from the southwest the seismic focus is adjacent to the sources of the earthquakes of July 20, 2025 and August 17, 2024. The rupture extended at least 200 km in a southwesterly direction, along the axis of the deep-sea trench.

Seismologists recorded a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 150 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, where it was felt with a force of about six points, the press service of the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported earlier.

