US intends to impose 25% tariffs on goods from India

"[They will pay] 25%," said the American leader, who spent the last few days in Scotland, TASS reported.

When asked if the deal with India is finalized, Trump said, "I know it is not okay."

"We are going to see. India has been a good friend, but India has changed basically more tariffs than almost any other country. <…> But now I am in charge, and you just can't do that," the US President stressed.

Earlier, The Indian Express reported, citing its own sources, that consultations between India and the US on a new trade agreement were in limbo due to the lack of a noticeable breakthrough in the negotiating process. According to the newspaper, Washington insists on providing duty-free access to the Indian market for US goods. New Delhi demands that US duties on Indian goods not exceed 15%. In addition, India has declared its readiness to purchase US weapons, natural gas and nuclear reactors.

MNA/