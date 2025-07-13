Three major challenges facing Israel’s renewed war on Iran

It has not been long since a ceasefire was established following the 12-day war between Iran and the occupying Zionist regime. A war ignited by Israel’s aggression against Iran, and concluded only after Iran’s resolute resistance and devastating retaliatory strikes, which ultimately forced Israel to accept a ceasefire.

Most international observers, analysts, and even public opinion polls have argued that Iran emerged victorious from the 12-day conflict.

Yet, a noteworthy concern in the aftermath of the war is the argument that Israel may still be seeking renewed confrontation with Iran—and that the ceasefire is merely a window for the Zionist regime to lick its wounds and prepare for future hostilities. Israeli officials such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Israel Katz have openly issued threats against Iran, using exaggerated rhetoric in an attempt to create psychological pressure and insecurity among the Iranian public.

However, such efforts are bound to fail. If anything, Israel’s recent aggression has only served to unite the Iranian people more strongly than ever before. Despite the current lull, three critical challenges stand firmly in the way of Israel’s potential attempt at renewed adventurism against Iran:

1. Global and Regional Public Opinion Will Resist Israeli Aggression

Any new military assault by the Zionist regime against Iran is likely to trigger widespread backlash—not only from regional populations, but also from civil societies and political movements worldwide.

At no point in recent memory has Israel’s belligerent nature been so nakedly visible to global audiences. Such overt aggression would make any form of support for Israel politically costly for governments around the world.

Even Israel’s primary ally, the United States, would face serious obstacles in aligning itself openly with another Israeli offensive. In plain terms, a renewed assault on Iran could rapidly recast Israel as a rogue actor on the international stage—a violent and unnecessary disruptor. That is not a role the Zionist regime is prepared to embrace, especially amid its growing isolation.

2. Iran Is No Longer Vulnerable to Surprise Attacks

During Israel’s recent offensive, it struck Iran under highly questionable circumstances—just as diplomatic negotiations were underway between Iran and the U.S. The attack was widely seen as cowardly and opportunistic.

But such tactics will no longer succeed. Iran is now fully alert, and its armed forces are ready to deliver swift and decisive retaliation. Iran possesses a wide and deadly array of advanced missiles and military technologies, far beyond what it deployed in the last conflict. Analysts believe that the Iranian strikes during the 12-day war were executed using military technologies developed 15 to 20 years ago—and even those proved shockingly effective against Israeli defenses.

The Zionist regime is well aware that Iran has not yet used its full military potential, and that any new aggression could trigger a much deadlier response. This dramatically alters Israel’s strategic calculus.

3. The Israeli Public No Longer Buys Netanyahu’s Motives

More and more Israelis are beginning to understand that Netanyahu’s wars are about preserving his grip on power—not national security. There is a growing awareness inside Israel that war with Iran would spell disaster, potentially dragging the Zionist regime back to the Stone Age.

