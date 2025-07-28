Iran’s iron, steel exports down 4.7% in Q1

Figures by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) released on Sunday showed that Iran had earned a total of $1.602 billion from its iron and steel exports in the three months to June 21, Press TV reported.

That came as shipments had increased by 17.3% in volume terms year on year in the same quarter to reach a total of 8.958 million metric tons (mt), according to ISPA figures.

The figures showed that Iran had exported some 709 million mt worth $329 million of finished steel products in the June quarter, respectively down by 27% and 31% in volume and value terms compared to the same quarter in 2024.

Mild steel exports from Iran rose by 8% in volume terms to 1.686 million mt in the three months to late June as shipments generated $697 million worth of revenues, down 6% from the same period last year, the data showed.

Mild steel or semi-finished steel refers to three types of steel ingots, known as billet, bloom, and slab, that are used to make finished steel products.

ISPA figures showed Iran had exported 6.564 million mt of raw iron, including sponge iron, pellets, and concentrates, over the June quarter, up nearly 30% from the same quarter last year.

The figures showed that raw iron exports had generated 575 million worth of revenues for Iran in the first quarter of the current calendar year, up 25% from the same period last year.

Iran is one of the 10 largest steel producers in the world. The country has reported a steady increase in its production and exports of steel in recent years as part of an economic diversification program and amid a war between Ukraine and Russia that has affected regional and global supplies.

MNA