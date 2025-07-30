  1. Politics
Iran's president to visit Pakistan next week

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to pay an official visit to Pakistan on Saturday.

According to Mehdi Sanaei, a political adviser to the President, Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Saturday at the invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Iranian president is set to hold official meetings with cultural and business elites in Pakistan.

Sanei noted that Iran and Pakistan share deep political, economic, religious, and cultural ties. One of the key objectives of the trip is to boost provincial and border cooperation and raise the volume of trade exchanges beyond the current $3 billion.

