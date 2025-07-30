Iran's president to visit Pakistan next week

According to Mehdi Sanaei, a political adviser to the President, Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Saturday at the invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Iranian president is set to hold official meetings with cultural and business elites in Pakistan.

Sanei noted that Iran and Pakistan share deep political, economic, religious, and cultural ties. One of the key objectives of the trip is to boost provincial and border cooperation and raise the volume of trade exchanges beyond the current $3 billion.

