Iran's foreign minister travels to Tajikistan for talks

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for Dushanbe on Wednesday morning to meet with senior Tajik officials and discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments.

According to Mehr News Agency, citing the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left for Tajikistan this morning.

He was seen off by the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Iran, Nizomiddin Zohidi, before his departure to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

The purpose of this visit is to hold meetings with high-ranking Tajik officials and conduct consultations on bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

