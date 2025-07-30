Yemen strikes Ben Gurion Airport with hypersonic missile

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced a ballistic missile strike on Al-Lod Airport (Ben Gurion) in Tel Aviv.

According to Yemen’s Al-Masirah network, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, stated in a communiqué that in a special military operation, Al-Lod Airport in the occupied Yafa region was targeted with a hypersonic ballistic missile called 'Palestine-2.'

“The operation was successfully carried out and, by the grace of God, caused millions of Zionists to flee to shelters and brought airport operations to a halt,” Saree stated.

The Yemeni military emphasized that the Arab state will continue its operations in support of the oppressed and besieged Palestinian people, backing the Resistance and strengthening their steadfastness.

