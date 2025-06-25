The Zionists and Two Major Conspiracies in the Post-War Era

One of the crucial issues that almost all observers and analysts in our country (Iran) point out in the post-ceasefire period between Iran and the occupying regime of Israel is the need to approach this era with utmost caution. It should be kept in mind that the Israeli regime has a long history of breaking agreements and employing illegal and deceptive tactics to advance its illegitimate interests. In simpler terms, it is emphasized that one should not assume that the Zionists will sit idle and refrain from conspiratorial actions against Iran—a notion that is clearly understood by both the public and officials.

However, it appears that the Zionists are focusing on two significant conspiracies in the aftermath of their recent aggression against our country, which we must remain vigilant about.

First, it is highly probable that this regime is seeking to expand its terrorist and subversive activities within Iran. Some specifically highlight the possibility that the Zionists might attempt to carry out assassination operations inside Iran. For years, this regime has sought to achieve its goals and interests, often at the expense of other countries and nations, through the physical elimination of individuals. Thus, we must be fully alert regarding this matter—especially considering the regime's use of mercenaries and spies within Iran during the recent war, a development that brings more serious implications.

The second point is that the Israeli regime never expected to see an increase in the cohesion and national unity of Iranians following its aggression. In reality, after the attack, Iranians united as one voice against the occupying regime of Israel and the U.S., strongly asserting that they would sacrifice their lives but not yield their land to the enemy. Even many opposition figures living outside Iran emphasized the need to protect and defend Iran against foreign aggression.

Now, the Zionists will attempt to weaken this united front by promoting various distorted narratives, with their primary tool being the formulation of misleading and confusing accounts. Therefore, it is imperative for everyone to remain alert to this issue and to thwart the active engagement of the occupying regime and its affiliated propaganda apparatus in this arena, which could undermine Iran’s national interests. After the ceasefire, the struggle continues in various forms, and we must not overlook the importance of fighting in other fronts against the Zionist regime.



MNA/