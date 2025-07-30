Saba Steel produces ATOS60-Grade Steel Sheet

The pursuit of high value-added products has become a strategic priority at Saba Steel and Rolling Mill Company in recent years. In alignment with Mobarakeh Steel Company Group’s objectives—particularly enhancing customer satisfaction and expanding high-value offerings—Saba is actively developing its product portfolio.

Qasem Khoshdelpour, CEO of Saba Steel and Rolling Mill, emphasized this commitment, stating, “With the support of MSC Group management and the efforts of our colleagues at Saba, we have successfully designed and produced another high-strength hot-rolled automotive steel grade—HAS60, equivalent in quality to ATOS60—and added it to our product basket.”

He further noted that tailoring production quality based on usage applications not only improves customer satisfaction but also encourages closer collaboration with clients, resulting in products tailored to their exact requirements.

According to Khoshdelpour, leveraging local expertise, technical know-how, and a spirit of teamwork has empowered the company to pursue globally competitive steel products. He congratulated MSC Group, business partners, and all stakeholders on achieving this milestone—the first-ever domestic production of this steel grade in Iran.

Operational Perspective:

Bahman Khalili, Chief Operating Officer of Saba Steel and Rolling Mill, commented on the achievement:

“Alongside quantity, we have always focused on enhancing quality and developing high-value, innovative products.”

He explained that detailed production planning and consistent support for manufacturing lines have created the foundation for product innovation within the company.

Producing new steel grades—especially for the automotive industry—requires special measures across steelmaking, casting, rolling, and thorough risk assessment at each stage to minimize production challenges.

He added, “Through issue identification and holding multiple technical sessions, we have successfully produced grades comparable to those made by leading global steelmakers.”

The HAS60 grade—commercially known as ATOS60—is used in the manufacturing of heavy vehicles. Its production marks another step toward enhancing Saba's product range and responding to the local demand for import-substitute steel.

Khalili expressed appreciation for his colleagues’ dedication and voiced hope that Saba Steel will continue to introduce even more advanced products with higher added value.

Technology Focus:

Arash Hajipour, Technology Director of Saba Steel and Rolling Mill, highlighted the company’s strategic direction:

“With modern equipment, high technical competence, and a focus on high-yield specialty grades, Saba aims to produce steel that promotes public welfare, safety, and environmental protection while reducing import dependency.”

He emphasized that due to the significant role of the automotive industry in daily life, automakers have long been key partners of Saba Steel.

Reducing emissions, protecting the environment, and improving safety are central to modern automotive design—and these goals are only achievable by replacing outdated steels with new-generation grades.

Producing high-strength automotive steels like HAS60 not only saves foreign currency but also simplifies logistics, enables faster local supply, enhances technical support, and promotes synergy across the value chain.

He added, “ATOS60's most notable feature is its high strength-to-weight ratio, which contributes to vehicle weight reduction, improved fuel efficiency, and lower emissions.”

This breakthrough, achieved with domestic knowledge and dedication, reflects the strategic capabilities of Saba Steel. Hajipour concluded by extending congratulations to all employees, stakeholders, and business partners for this valuable accomplishment.

