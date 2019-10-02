US unlawful sanctions block aid to Yemeni people: Iran

He made the remark in a meeting with Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

“The US unlawful sanctions not only cause ordinary people great suffering, but they also block the delivery of humanitarian aid by other countries to Yemeni people,” Dehghani said.

He went on to call on the United Nations to adopt a more decisive approach against the perpetrators of the Yemeni crisis, and to make every effort to end the humanitarian crisis that has caused so much suffering for the Yemeni people.

Dehghani further called on the UN to pressure the US administration into complying with the Court’s decision.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the former Riyadh-friendly government back to power and crushing Ansarullah. The campaign has received backing from the United States.

According to reports, the war has claimed more than 91,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

