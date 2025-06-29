Iran and Effective Economic Governance amidst Crisis

One of the notable aspects during the 12-day aggression of the occupying Zionist regime against Iran, as well as the valiant defense by the armed forces of Iran, was the effective Iranian economic governance amidst the crisis. In this context, from the very first hours after the Zionists' aggression against Iran in the early morning of June 13 of this year, economic institutions coordinated and collaborated to defend the country's economic stronghold across three key areas, preventing serious damages to Iran in this sphere.

First, the invading enemy launched heavy cyberattacks on the banking network and economic domain of the country. However, stakeholders in this sector and responsible institutions withstood a wave of cyberattacks, ensuring continuity in services to Iranian citizens. This response played a crucial role in preventing the surprise that could have benefited the enemy’s agendas against Iran. It demonstrated that Iran has a strong presence in defending its economic infrastructure in cyberspace and does not plunge into a state of shock when faced with crises.

Secondly, economic institutions and authorities, in collaboration with one another, prevented shortages in the market. Essential goods were continuously supplied across various sectors of Iran, to the extent that it was reported that the situation improved so much that there was no need to tap into strategic reserves. Just a few hours after the crisis began; we observed no more long lines at gas stations or shortages in retail centers. This type of crisis management indicates that Iran has achieved considerable maturity in economic governance and actively functions as a significant and notable power.

Lastly, even amidst the war, Iran was able to keep many of its capacities active. The most tangible example of this is the continuity and even increase in Iran's oil exports, which surprised many Israeli experts. This indicates that in the heart of the crisis, Iran still protects its vital economic arteries and is fully determined in this regard. Moreover, one should not overlook the role of Iranian military and security institutions, as the enemy did not dare to target Iran's oil facilities, knowing that if they did, they would face a myriad of crises and a storm of Iranian attacks on their economic centers.

In summary, throughout the recent aggression of the Zionists against its territory and its resolute defense of its national interests and security, Iran showcased its serious will and proved that it has no qualms about asserting its rights. Even amidst crisis, it continues to maintain its effectiveness in serving the people, especially in the economic sector.

MNA/