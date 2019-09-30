Yemen announces initiative to release 350 prisoners, including 3 Saudis

Ansarullah’s Head of the Committee for Prisoners Affairs Abdul Qader Al-Murtada, announced on Monday, an initiative, submitting it to the United Nations, to release 350 prisoners of the aggression forces, including 3 Saudis, Al-Masirah reported.

"We have presented to the United Nations a unilateral initiative to release 350 prisoners and detainees from the other party who were included in the Stockholm agreement statements," Al-Murtada said in a news conference.

He stressed that this initiative will be implemented today under the auspices of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, both of which are the co-presidents on the implementation of the Stockholm agreement.

Al-Murtada stressed that this initiative proves their seriousness in the implementation of the agreement and that the aggressors must prove their seriousness by taking a similar step in implementing the Swedish agreement on prisoners.

Among the released prisoners are three Saudis who will be transferred by the ICRC to their families in Saudi Arabia.

He explained that among the released prisoners are all the prisoners who survived from the crime committed by the aggression on Dhamar prison earlier this month.

Al-Murtada asked the United Nations to press the other party to take a similar step, or to count a similar number of our prisoners in any future deal.

The head of the Committee for Prisoners Affairs stressed that this initiative was implemented due to the significant delay in implementing the Stockholm agreement of prisoners. He noted that the aggression countries seek to hinder the agreement continuously through their rejection of all the initiatives and proposals that are put forward by the UN envoy.

He called on the aggression forces and mercenaries to stop the immoral and inhumane practices inside their prisons, and allow international organizations to visit these prisons and see the conditions of prisoners to reassure their families.

He stressed that the prisoners' issue is humanitarian and all parties should stop politicizing it whatever the political, military and security developments are.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the former Riyadh-friendly government back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 91,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

MNA/PR