Iran, Tajikistan stress developing bilateral ties

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, who is visiting Tajikistan for consultations with senior officials, met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon upon arrival in Dushanbe.

The meeting was held at the Qasr-e-Millat (Palace of the Nation), where the Iranian foreign minister conveyed greetings from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Tajik president and people. He emphasized Iran’s determination to expand relations with Tajikistan in all areas of mutual interest.

Referring to the deep bonds of friendship and understanding between the Iranian and Tajik peoples—especially their shared language, civilization, history, and culture—Araghchi stressed that Iran is committed to leveraging these unique and invaluable commonalities to strengthen and deepen bilateral ties in economic, trade, diplomatic, cultural-educational, and other spheres.

President Emomali Rahmon, for his part, welcomed the Iranian foreign minister and extended warm greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and President Pezeshkian. He described the relationship between the two nations as special, rooted in historical friendship and mutual affection, and emphasized the need for further enhancing bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and explored opportunities to expand cooperation.

They also reviewed the latest developments in neighboring regions, including the Caucasus, Central Asia, Afghanistan, and West Asia, and shared their views and analyses on these regional dynamics.

