  1. Politics
Apr 18, 2025, 6:52 PM

FM Araghchi meets with Qatari counterpart in Russia

FM Araghchi meets with Qatari counterpart in Russia

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with the Qatari Foreign and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani on the sidelines of his trip to Moscow on Friday.

Araghchi and his Qatari counterpart discussed and exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as the latest developments in the region.

A Qatari delegation headed by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Moscow on a state visit.

Heading an Iranian delegation on a two-day visit to Russia, Araghchi arrived in Moscow on Thursday and has held a meeting with President Vladimir Putin and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Qatar’s Emir held Israel responsible for the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire, while Putin described the killing of innocent Palestinians as a serious tragedy.

MNA

News ID 230733

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News