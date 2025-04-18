FM Araghchi meets with Qatari counterpart in Russia

Araghchi and his Qatari counterpart discussed and exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as the latest developments in the region.

A Qatari delegation headed by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Moscow on a state visit.

Heading an Iranian delegation on a two-day visit to Russia, Araghchi arrived in Moscow on Thursday and has held a meeting with President Vladimir Putin and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Qatar’s Emir held Israel responsible for the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire, while Putin described the killing of innocent Palestinians as a serious tragedy.

