Iran condemns US airstrikes on Yemen’s Ras Isa Port

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described the US attacks as a clear act of aggression and a grave breach of fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law.

These US aggressions, carried out in full support of the Zionist regime’s occupation and genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories, make the United States a partner in Israel’s crimes both in Palestine and across the region, the senior Iranian diplomat said.

“The continued US military aggression against Yemen, the destruction of its vital infrastructure, and the killing of its Muslim population not only embolden the Zionist regime to carry on with its crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, but also fuel regional instability and pose a serious threat to international peace and security.”

Offering condolences to the people and government of Yemen for the loss of innocent lives, Baghaei reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s solidarity with the resilient people of Yemen. He called for an end to global silence and inaction in the face of the United States’ blatant violations of international law and human rights against the Yemeni population.

He also highlighted the responsibility of Islamic countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to act decisively in this regard.

MP/