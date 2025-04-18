Agreement within reach if US serious in Sat. indirect talks

Araghchi made the remarks in a joint press conference in Moscow on Friday standing alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

"Their willingness to enter serious negotiations that address the nuclear issue only, without entering into other issues, can lead us towards constructive negotiations," said the Iranian diplomat.

He said that the United States showed partial seriousness in the first round of talks in Oman, adding that "as I have said before, if excessive, unrealistic and impractical demands are not made, an agreement is possible."

The Iranian minister continued to say that the talks with the US are held indirectly due to the threats and Maximum Pressure imposed by Washington, while noting that "indirect negotiations are not something weird and an agreement is within reach through this method."

He added that Iran shares the news about the talks and nuclear negotiations with Russia and China, hailing Russia's role in reaching the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, for his part said that "Russia is ready to facilitate the negotiation process between Iran and the US regarding Tehran's nuclear program."

