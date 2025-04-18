'No force can disarm us': Hezbollah official

Speaking to Lebanon’s Nour Radio, Hajj Wafiq Safa, head of Hezbollah’s Liaison and Coordination Committee, rejected recent discourse surrounding so-called disarmament of the resistance, describing it as a narrative promoted by agitators online.

“The word ‘disarmament’ exists only on social media and among the provocateurs,” he said.

“To the resistance’s cradle I say: Everything you hear is maneuvers. Do not be swayed by them. No force can disarm us,” the official added.

Hezbollah’s weapons have, over many decades, proven an indispensable defensive firepower in the face of incessant and indiscriminate Israeli aggression and the regime’s ambitions to occupy more Lebanese territory than the country’s Shebaa Farms.

The group deployed its armaments effectively in the face of Israeli wars in 2000 and 2006, forcing the regime into beating a humiliating retreat on both occasions.

Since October 2023, when the regime began markedly intensifying its deadly attacks on the country, the movement has also been successfully staging hundreds of retaliatory attacks against the occupied Palestinian territories, besides thwarting numerous Israeli military incursions.

MNA