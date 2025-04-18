Iran dismantles terrorist network in SE, kills ringleader

As part of the ongoing Martyrs of Security operational drill and in continuation of a series of intelligence-led operations, Iranian security forces carried out an operation early on Friday in the Koorin district of Zahedan County, Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

During this operation, Vali Mohammad Shahbakhsh, the operational commander of the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, who played a key role in last year's terrorist incidents in Iran, was eliminated.

Several weapons and ammunition were also discovered and seized during the operation.

An Iranian Basij force was also martyred during the operation.

MP/TSN channel