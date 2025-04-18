Israel kills 49 Palestinians in several attacks on Gaza

In the northern Gaza town of Jabalia, 10 members of the al-Miqdad family, including five children, were killed when their home in the Tel al-Zaatar neighborhood was bombed by Israeli warplanes, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a separate attack in the same region, an Israeli airstrike hit a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the al-Tuwwam area, killing two Palestinians and injuring six others.

Another young man was also killed in an Israeli strike targeting a group of civilians in Jabalia.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, a series of deadly strikes targeted multiple locations.

An airstrike on the home of the al-Baraka family in Bani Suhaila, east of the city, killed 10 civilians and wounded many others.

Two more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the home of the Abu Akar family, near Al-I'tisam Stadium.

Meanwhile, an Israeli drone strike killed six Palestinians, including a child and two brothers, after targeting a hair salon in southern Khan Younis.

An airstrike also hit a house in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis, killing several others.

Another airstrike targeted a civilian vehicle in the Batan al-Sameen area, killing on Palestinian and injuring others.

Further attacks were reported across Gaza, particularly in the eastern regions of Gaza City, including heavy shelling and airstrikes in the Shujaiya and Zeitoun neighborhoods, with residential buildings being destroyed.

On Thursday alone, the Israeli army killed at least 45 Palestinians during intensified air, drone, and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian medical sources, civil defense teams, and witnesses.

More than 51,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Israel's ongoing genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

