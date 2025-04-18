  1. Politics
Putin responds to Leader of Islamic Revolution's letter

Putin responds to Leader of Islamic Revolution's letter

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said President Vladimir Putin has responded to a letter from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed a message of best wishes and a principled response to Iran's Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi yesterday.

The letter was handed over to President Putin during a meeting with him by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Upon arrival in Moscow on Thursday, Araghchi told journalists that the letter is about international developments, the region and bilateral relations.

