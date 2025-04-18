Army interrupted enemy's sleep, Pezeshkian says on natl. day

President Pezeshkian made the remarks in a parade and ceremony held in Tehran to commemorate the national Army Day.

"Had it not been for the Iranian army, the enemy would have sought to conquer the country," the president said.

He referred to the attempts by enemies in the days before the victory of the Islamic Revolution in February 1979 that sought to prevent the army from joining he revolutionary forces, explaining that the army dashed the enemy's hopes in those days.

The president went on to point to the sacrifices made by the army in defending the country during the eight-year period of Iraqi Baathist regime's war on Iran between 1980-88, saying that as many as 48,000 army troops were martyred in defending their country against the foreign-backed invasion by the Saddam regime.

This item is being updated...