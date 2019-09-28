Iran to host next meeting of Olympic Council of Asia

According to a report by the Public Department of the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran, today, the presiding board of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the authorities of the Sanya City 2020 Asian Beach Games and Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games discussed the necessary preparations for those games. They decided to give hosting the 2025 Asian Youth Games to Tajikistan.

The attendees unanimously approved Iran's formal request to host the Executive Board of the Asian Olympic Council and they decided that Iran will host the next meeting of the OCA's Executive Committee. At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah, the OCA President congratulated Iran on becoming the host of the next OCA gathering.

