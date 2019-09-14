Iranian canoeing president meets ACC officials in Tokyo

President of Iranian Canoe Federation Alireza Sohrabian met and held talks with President of Asian Canoe Confederation Shoken Narita on development of cooperation and expansion of canoe in Iran and Asia on the sidelines of Tokyo 2020 Test Events.

During the meeting, Sohrabian talked about the development plans of the Iran’s Canoe Federation, as well as the plan to establish a research academy in Iran.

He also emphasized the readiness of Iranian federation to set up a scientific canoe research institute in cooperation with the world federation.

President of Iranian Canoe Federation also met Secretary General of Asian Canoe Confederation Luk Wai-Hung in Tokyo.

Wai-Hung praised the development and growth of Iran’s canoeing and emphasized that Asian Canoe Confederation supports all canoeing development programs in Iran.

Tokyo 2020 Test Events have begun in Tokyo and Iran's national team is also set to take part at these events. Overall, 56 test events will be held until May 2020.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event is scheduled to take place from 24 July to 9 August 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on 22 July.

