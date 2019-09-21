Rouhani offers congratulations on gaining Asian title by Iran volleyball

President Hassan Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

The powerful victory of our country's national volleyball team in 2019 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship for the third time brought a wave of pride and cheerfulness for our dear people and added another golden page to their athletic honours.

I would like to offer my congratulations to the great Iranian nation for this valuable victory, which has added to hopes of qualifying for Tokyo Olympics in the coming matches. I would also like to appreciate the coaching staff and hard-working athletes, and everyone involved for their efforts.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

In addition to President Rouhani, other Iranian officials including Parlaiment Speaker Ali Larijani, Foreign Minister Spokesman Mousavi, as well as the cabinet spokesman have also offered their congratulations in separate messages.

KI/President.ir