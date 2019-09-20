Two Iranian features to vie at 2019 Zurich filmfest.

The International Feature Film / Competition section of this year’s Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland consists of two Iranian titles: ‘6.5 per Meter’ by Saeed Roustaee and ‘Son-Mother’ by Mahnaz Mohammadi.

“Samad is nobody’s fool. The narcotics officer has seen his share of a drug dealer’s lies and games, and his patience has come to run thin. While searching for the infamous drug baron Nasser Khakzad, he and his colleague Hamid scour the streets of Tehran, turning an overcrowded prison on its head. With his rough and dubious approach, Samad finally manages to find the criminal’s whereabouts – but things do not quite go according to plan... Director Saeed Roustaee landed a huge Iranian box office hit with his second directorial work. This great action thriller is far more than just a fast-paced, skillfully staged cat- and-mouse game. This complex film explores issues such as the drug scene, detention centers and the police force itself – all of which mark little seen subjects of Iranian cinema,” is written of ‘6.5 per Meter’ on the festival’s website.

“Son-Mother” had its world premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7.

Mohammadi has made a name for herself as a documentarian, with “Women Without Shadows” and “Travelogue” having won several awards at international film festivals.

“Son-Mother” marks her first fiction feature film and addresses the impact of tradition on the lives of women in present-day Iran, when a young widow is faced with the choice to either abandon her son or succumb to poverty, according to Variety.

The film is produced by Kaveh Famam (Europe Media Nest), Mohammad Rasoulof, who also wrote the screenplay, and Farzad Pak of Filminiran.

The 15th edition of Zurich Film Festival which will take place from 26 September to 6 October this year.

MS