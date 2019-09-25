FM Zarif to attend E3/EU+2 ministerial meeting on JCPOA

According to a statement by European External Action Service (EEAS), a ministerial meeting of the E3/EU+2 and Iran on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will take place in New York on 25 September 2019.

The meeting will be chaired by EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and will be attended by the Foreign Ministers of China, France, Germany, Russia, by the Minister of State of the United Kingdom and the Foreign Minister of Iran.

Ministers will discuss ways to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA in all its aspects, according to the statement.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions against Iran. In the meantime, European signatories to the JCPOA -- Britain, Germany and France -- have failed to uphold their own commitments to the deal. They have expressed vocal support for the deal, but failed to provide meaningful economic incentives as required under the nuclear agreement.

In response, Iran rowed back on its nuclear commitments three times in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA. Tehran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions.

